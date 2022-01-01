About this product
Sherbert Glue is a very well balanced cannabis strain with near equal 50% Indica and 50% Sativa genetics. A cross of two hard-hitting champions, Sherbet Dab and Gorilla Glue #4, this cultivar has a potent THC range of 20-26% and delivers a powerful full bodied effect. The chunky, trichome laden, resin-covered buds have a pungent, earthy aroma with a sweet, citrusy flavour profile. Get your hands sticky with this supreme powerhouse strain.
We’re all about feeling confident in knowing you’re enjoying and sharing the best, every time. That’s why we put our expertise into finding new ways to grow, harvest and cure premium strains.
We strive to be your source of education, your go-to confidant, and your favourite recreational cannabis brand. Located in Chatham, Ontario, our growers saw a unique opportunity to apply their experience growing with temperature and humidity control to the cultivation and growth of cannabis.
Thanks to science-based innovation, rigorous quality control, and pharmaceutical-grade standards, we offer a carefully curated selection of cannabis products for consistently enjoyable, truly personal, and unique experiences.
