LAVENDER VIBE BOMB

Our Lavender Vibe Bomb will leave you feeling relaxed, invigorated, euphoric, with silky smooth and soft skin that lasts! Built with Emu oil as an effective subdermal carrier, these all natural luxurious oils and butters are sure to soak into your transdermal layers to enrich your skin with essential oils, acids, and full plant cannabis extract to quench and supplement your skin and your Vibe!



SHAVING SOAP KIT WITH BADGER BRUSH

This can of shaving soap should last months! Highly luxurious, leaves your skin clean and soft, and a close shave! Easily washes away from a multi-blade razor and minimizes shaving irritation.



MANE ATRAXION BEARD OIL

Our Mane Atraxion Beard Oil blends the most luxurious oils and essential oils along with our ultra-filtered full plant extract to condition, soften, and enhance even the wildest mane! WARNING: A highly addictive beard could result!



FULL SPECTRUM LOTION-UNSCENTED

Our Full Spectrum Lotion is a moisturizing, non-greasy formula ideal for using under clothing. Contains organic ingredients and left unscented for those with sensitivities to essential oils. 150mg total cannabinoids in each bottle with a 3:4 CBD/THC ratio. Subtle aromas of Full Plant Extract Terpenes.



VIBE RSO FULL PLANT EXTRACT

Our Vibe RSO Full Plant Extract undergoes our unique ultra-filtration process, effectively filtering our material to 3 microns before distillation, for a silky smooth polished end product. We take care to preserve the natural terpenes during the process, delivering a beautiful flowery aromatic extract, and maintaining a medically beneficial terpene profile.

