Logo for the brand Viridis Cannabis

Viridis Cannabis

Blue Dream

About this product

Also known as Azure Haze, is a hybrid of Blueberry and Haze. It originates from California, so you know it's going to stickiest of the icky. Blue Dream is famously known as the strain with plenty of milky trichomes, deep blue hues, and long, thick buds. This strain is slightly Sativa dominant (60% Sativa) and has a sweet, berry, fruity and herbal flavor. It has a THC of 16 - 20% and CBD of <1%.
