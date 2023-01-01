About this product
VIVOSUN Mylar Reflective Grow Tent is a clever solution to a grower’s needs. Whether you’re starting a new growing operation or have mature plants this grow tent will be the perfect environment for them. Insulated with Mylar, the interior of the tent is 98% reflective, boosting the growth rate of your plants, and with a layer of 600D canvas, your grow tent is both tear-proof and lightproof.
Durable and Sturdy Construction: VIVOSUN Grow Tent uses 600D Oxford cloth and heavy-duty zippers to avoid any light leak and ensure durability. All-iron metal frame provides strong support for hanging all kinds of lights and ventilation systems.
Human-centered Design: Multi-size vents available for different ventilation systems; Filter Straps included for hanging filter; Observation window can help you monitor your plant growing status
Keep Growing Under Control: VIVOSUN Grow Tent allows you to monitor the humidity, temperature, lights, etc for the growth. It helps to maximize results without having to worry.
Easy Installation: It usually takes one person 15-30 minutes to assemble the grow tent following the steps in the instruction. All assemble accessories are included.
1-Year Warranty Guaranteed
About this brand
VIVOSUN
We at VIVOSUN are passionate growers. We founded VIVOSUN over ten years ago in Los Angeles and have become the leading online retailer of indoor gardening products because we know what it takes to be a successful grower. Our products are designed to ensure that everyone can grow like a professional, regardless of experience. Our unique, patented technology simplifies the science of growing, and our line of smart products creates the perfect environment for any plant.
At our LA headquarters, we continue to test and refine our products so we can offer the quality our customers expect. We pursue design and quality backed by the highest knowledge in material sciences that ensure our customers the best results. Simply, we love what we grow.
