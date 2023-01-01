About this product
QUALITY COMPONENTS: VIVOSUN herb grinder is made of superior aluminum alloy and a strong magnetic lid which makes this device tougher and more durable. A magnetic lid helps you securely hold your herb and reduce spill. The stainless mesh screen helps to collect fine powders. With free scrapers, you can easily collect and remove the remaining pollen from the grinder.
SHARP TEETH: VIVOSUN herb grinder contains ultra sharp teeth which perfectly grind every part of the herb, from the lightest herbs to the densest, grinding now only takes several twists. These teeth stay sharp for long periods and are simple to clean.
EASY TO USE: VIVOSUN herb grinder is designed with a unique wave grip at the top and bottom of the grinder. This design makes the grinder convenient to hold and twist while you are grinding your herbs. With a few simple twists, you can get your fine powder.
COMPACT DESIGN: 2.5" herb grinder contains a large holding capacity, which allows you to grind more herb at once. Its compact size and lightweight is small enough to fit in your pocket so you can take it with you.
WARRANTY: This VIVOSUN herb grinder is an optimal solution for grinding herbs. We provide a 1-year warranty for this product. If you are not completely satisfied with our grinder or receive a defective product, we are happy to find an acceptable solution. Please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions or concerns.
We at VIVOSUN are passionate growers. We founded VIVOSUN over ten years ago in Los Angeles and have become the leading online retailer of indoor gardening products because we know what it takes to be a successful grower. Our products are designed to ensure that everyone can grow like a professional, regardless of experience. Our unique, patented technology simplifies the science of growing, and our line of smart products creates the perfect environment for any plant.
At our LA headquarters, we continue to test and refine our products so we can offer the quality our customers expect. We pursue design and quality backed by the highest knowledge in material sciences that ensure our customers the best results. Simply, we love what we grow.
