About this product
Customizable Design: Plenty of openings throughout the tent for setting up your duct fans, lighting, electrical cables, and accessories; The inner tool organizer is a handy place to store your tools; The tent is also equipped with a removable floor tray for easy cleaning and maintenance; Comes with 2 hanging straps that help hang equipment.
Effective Ventilation: Powerful blower with a fan speed of 2300 RPM for an airflow of 190 CFM. Moves air through your target location efficiently for optimal ventilation.
Sturdy, Durable Pots: Nonwoven fabric means your pots do not retain excess water, allowing your roots to breathe for healthier, more vigorous growth; Reinforced handles with Serger stitching mean your pots are portable and easy to carry even if they’re full of soil.
Effective Ventilation: Powerful blower with a fan speed of 2300 RPM for an airflow of 190 CFM. Moves air through your target location efficiently for optimal ventilation.
Sturdy, Durable Pots: Nonwoven fabric means your pots do not retain excess water, allowing your roots to breathe for healthier, more vigorous growth; Reinforced handles with Serger stitching mean your pots are portable and easy to carry even if they’re full of soil.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
VIVOSUN
We at VIVOSUN are passionate growers. We founded VIVOSUN over ten years ago in Los Angeles and have become the leading online retailer of indoor gardening products because we know what it takes to be a successful grower. Our products are designed to ensure that everyone can grow like a professional, regardless of experience. Our unique, patented technology simplifies the science of growing, and our line of smart products creates the perfect environment for any plant.
At our LA headquarters, we continue to test and refine our products so we can offer the quality our customers expect. We pursue design and quality backed by the highest knowledge in material sciences that ensure our customers the best results. Simply, we love what we grow.
At our LA headquarters, we continue to test and refine our products so we can offer the quality our customers expect. We pursue design and quality backed by the highest knowledge in material sciences that ensure our customers the best results. Simply, we love what we grow.