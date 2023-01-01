About this product
Complete DWC Hydroponic Kit: This kit contains everything you need to start your hydroponic garden; 4x 5-gallon hydroponic buckets; 4x 8-inch baskets; 4x drip irrigation sets; 1x air pump; 8x air tubes; 4x air stones; 1x divider; 4x clay pebbles packs; 4x visual water level indicators; 4x air valves; 1x instruction booklet
2-in-1 Unique Design: Combines Deep Water Culture & top feed recirculating drip; Using a dual outlet air pump, it aerates your reservoir from two sides at once for vigorous, explosive DWC root growth, while also providing a recirculating top feed drip system
Powerful Air Pump: Air output: 25L/min. (adjustable); Comes with strong air pump to oxygenate your water and encourage root growth; Pumps raw air into the nutrient solution through air hoses at the bottom of the bucket
About this brand
VIVOSUN
We at VIVOSUN are passionate growers. We founded VIVOSUN over ten years ago in Los Angeles and have become the leading online retailer of indoor gardening products because we know what it takes to be a successful grower. Our products are designed to ensure that everyone can grow like a professional, regardless of experience. Our unique, patented technology simplifies the science of growing, and our line of smart products creates the perfect environment for any plant.
At our LA headquarters, we continue to test and refine our products so we can offer the quality our customers expect. We pursue design and quality backed by the highest knowledge in material sciences that ensure our customers the best results. Simply, we love what we grow.
