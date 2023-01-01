About this product
5 Gallon DWC Hydroponic System Kit (4 Bucket, Black)
Complete DWC Hydroponic Kit: This kit contains everything you need to start your hydroponic garden; 4x 5-gallon hydroponic buckets; 4x 8-inch baskets; 4x drip irrigation sets; 1x air pump; 8x air tubes; 4x air stones; 1x divider; 4x clay pebbles packs; 4x visual water level indicators; 4x air valves; 1x instruction booklet
2-in-1 Unique Design: Combines Deep Water Culture & top feed recirculating drip; Using a dual outlet air pump, it aerates your reservoir from two sides at once for vigorous, explosive DWC root growth, while also providing a recirculating top feed drip system
Powerful Air Pump: Air output: 25L/min. (adjustable); Comes with strong air pump to oxygenate your water and encourage root growth; Pumps raw air into the nutrient solution through air hoses at the bottom of the bucket
Easy to Assemble and Use: With the guidance of the easy-to-use manual, you can enjoy fast, easy installation; The included clay pebbles keep the plants' upper roots dry and provide a solid base of support; The built-in floating red ball clearly indicates water level so you know when to refill
Wide Range of Applications: This complete hydroponic bucket system easily fits inside grow tents, open areas inside gardens, on balconies, or in offices, garages, homes, or basements; Works great both indoors and outdoors
Complete DWC Hydroponic Kit: This kit contains everything you need to start your hydroponic garden; 4x 5-gallon hydroponic buckets; 4x 8-inch baskets; 4x drip irrigation sets; 1x air pump; 8x air tubes; 4x air stones; 1x divider; 4x clay pebbles packs; 4x visual water level indicators; 4x air valves; 1x instruction booklet
2-in-1 Unique Design: Combines Deep Water Culture & top feed recirculating drip; Using a dual outlet air pump, it aerates your reservoir from two sides at once for vigorous, explosive DWC root growth, while also providing a recirculating top feed drip system
Powerful Air Pump: Air output: 25L/min. (adjustable); Comes with strong air pump to oxygenate your water and encourage root growth; Pumps raw air into the nutrient solution through air hoses at the bottom of the bucket
Easy to Assemble and Use: With the guidance of the easy-to-use manual, you can enjoy fast, easy installation; The included clay pebbles keep the plants' upper roots dry and provide a solid base of support; The built-in floating red ball clearly indicates water level so you know when to refill
Wide Range of Applications: This complete hydroponic bucket system easily fits inside grow tents, open areas inside gardens, on balconies, or in offices, garages, homes, or basements; Works great both indoors and outdoors
About this strain
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
VIVOSUN
We at VIVOSUN are passionate growers. We founded VIVOSUN over ten years ago in Los Angeles and have become the leading online retailer of indoor gardening products because we know what it takes to be a successful grower. Our products are designed to ensure that everyone can grow like a professional, regardless of experience. Our unique, patented technology simplifies the science of growing, and our line of smart products creates the perfect environment for any plant.
At our LA headquarters, we continue to test and refine our products so we can offer the quality our customers expect. We pursue design and quality backed by the highest knowledge in material sciences that ensure our customers the best results. Simply, we love what we grow.
At our LA headquarters, we continue to test and refine our products so we can offer the quality our customers expect. We pursue design and quality backed by the highest knowledge in material sciences that ensure our customers the best results. Simply, we love what we grow.