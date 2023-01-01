VIVOSUN AeroWave A6 Clip-on Fan, Patented Portable Indoor Fan with Clip, 2-Speed Adjustment - Black
by VIVOSUN
About this product
Patented Design: A versatile clip on fan featuring a rubberized, square clamp that eliminates slippage and makes this fan mountable to any shape of pole; reinforced housing, and patented internal and external components that improve lifespan and reliability to be best in class.
Strong Airflow & Low Noise: Powered by a 20W copper motor the AeroWave produces excellent airflow for fresher, cooler air in your space, at just 40 dB at its loudest.
Adjustable Rotation: This clip-on fan supports 80° horizontal and 120° vertical oscillation, so you can direct circulating air and reduce humidity where you need to; You can also adjust the direction of the fan with a simple twist of the head.
Easy to Clean and Operate: The fan operates at two speeds that can be adjusted by turning the power switch clockwise; It features a removable front grille to make cleaning easier for improved life and reduced dust and debris.
Wide Range of Applications: This patented clip-on fan is an excellent air circulation supplement for indoor grow tents but also works well for greenhouses, patio spaces, offices, bedrooms, kitchens, workspaces, and anywhere you need discreet, quiet, powerful, comfortable airflow.
About this brand
VIVOSUN
We at VIVOSUN are passionate growers. We founded VIVOSUN over ten years ago in Los Angeles and have become the leading online retailer of indoor gardening products because we know what it takes to be a successful grower. Our products are designed to ensure that everyone can grow like a professional, regardless of experience. Our unique, patented technology simplifies the science of growing, and our line of smart products creates the perfect environment for any plant.
At our LA headquarters, we continue to test and refine our products so we can offer the quality our customers expect. We pursue design and quality backed by the highest knowledge in material sciences that ensure our customers the best results. Simply, we love what we grow.
