About this product
Our patented external and internal design and craftsmanship sets the AeroWave apart as the best clip-on fan on the market.
Easy to Clean: Removable front cover makes it easy to clean the fan blades.
Patented Design: VIVOSUN patented clamping fan can easily hold tight on round, square poles, and flat surfaces; Its clamp has a thick rubber pad to ensure it does not slip or scratch surfaces.
Powerful Air Flow & Low Noise: Powerful air flow drived by efficient EC motor with 10 speeds control and low noise. Innovative natural breeze mode provides better grow environment.
Auto Oscillation: 90° horizontal automatic oscillation with 80° manual vertical adjustment.
Smart Wi-Fi Control: Compatible with VIVOSUN GrowHub E25 and E42A, remotely control with speed adjustment and ON/OFF time setting.
Complete Safety System: Automatic Obstacle avoidance system, Oscillating isolation design and 12Vdc motor provide complete protections for tent growing application.
Easy to Clean: Removable front cover makes it easy to clean the fan blades.
Patented Design: VIVOSUN patented clamping fan can easily hold tight on round, square poles, and flat surfaces; Its clamp has a thick rubber pad to ensure it does not slip or scratch surfaces.
Powerful Air Flow & Low Noise: Powerful air flow drived by efficient EC motor with 10 speeds control and low noise. Innovative natural breeze mode provides better grow environment.
Auto Oscillation: 90° horizontal automatic oscillation with 80° manual vertical adjustment.
Smart Wi-Fi Control: Compatible with VIVOSUN GrowHub E25 and E42A, remotely control with speed adjustment and ON/OFF time setting.
Complete Safety System: Automatic Obstacle avoidance system, Oscillating isolation design and 12Vdc motor provide complete protections for tent growing application.
About this strain
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
VIVOSUN
We at VIVOSUN are passionate growers. We founded VIVOSUN over ten years ago in Los Angeles and have become the leading online retailer of indoor gardening products because we know what it takes to be a successful grower. Our products are designed to ensure that everyone can grow like a professional, regardless of experience. Our unique, patented technology simplifies the science of growing, and our line of smart products creates the perfect environment for any plant.
At our LA headquarters, we continue to test and refine our products so we can offer the quality our customers expect. We pursue design and quality backed by the highest knowledge in material sciences that ensure our customers the best results. Simply, we love what we grow.
At our LA headquarters, we continue to test and refine our products so we can offer the quality our customers expect. We pursue design and quality backed by the highest knowledge in material sciences that ensure our customers the best results. Simply, we love what we grow.