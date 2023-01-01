About this product
Compact and Portable: The VIVOSUN dehumidifier is equipped with handles so that it can be conveniently moved from one place to another; Modern white fits into small homes, offices, tents, decor, or even caravan
Large Capacity: The 2200ml water tank can slide in and out easily, and could remove up to 700ml (23.67oz) of moisture per day and equipped with a drain hose
Touch Screen Control: Visualized ambient temperature and humidity with green LED indicator light; Operating temperature：25-30℃（77-86℉）； Humidity: Over 85% relative humidity. The higher the humidity, the better the result
Quiet and Air Refresh: Built-in Thermos-Electric Cooling Technology (Peltier) operates without a compressor; Compared to the air compressor dehumidifier, this one requires a specific humidity environment which equipped with auto defrost and air refresh function and you will have much less to worry about
Auto Shut-off and Timer Function: Automatically shut the unit off once the water reservoir is full; It can run non-stop for 24 hours or set a timer from 1 to 24 hours
We at VIVOSUN are passionate growers. We founded VIVOSUN over ten years ago in Los Angeles and have become the leading online retailer of indoor gardening products because we know what it takes to be a successful grower. Our products are designed to ensure that everyone can grow like a professional, regardless of experience. Our unique, patented technology simplifies the science of growing, and our line of smart products creates the perfect environment for any plant.
At our LA headquarters, we continue to test and refine our products so we can offer the quality our customers expect. We pursue design and quality backed by the highest knowledge in material sciences that ensure our customers the best results. Simply, we love what we grow.
