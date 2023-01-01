About this product
Description
VIVOSUN 160W LED Grow Light, 2 x 2 FT. LED Plant Light with Samsung Diodes and Sunlike Full Spectrum for Growing Indoor Plants, Seedlings, Vegetables, and Flowers
Sunlike Spectrum Lighting: This grow light provides optimal full-spectrum coverage including 3000K, 5000K, 660nm, 730nm light (i.e., white, warm white, red, and far-red light); Give your plants what they need for all stages of growth
High Efficiency (Samsung Lights): It comes with 340 Samsung diodes with an output of 2.8 μmol/J and only 160W of energy consumption; Highly efficient and delivers a more uniform, optimized light for greater yields; 21.6 x 4.2 x 3.9 in. (thinner)
Safe & Reliable: This ETL-certified grow light with Sosen driver is safe to use; IP65 waterproofing makes it ideal for high humidity growing conditions where longer lifespans are needed; Has no other high voltage electronic components on the LED board, thus reducing the risk of electric shock
4 Dimmable Modes: The VIVOSUN 160W grow light supports 4 levels of light intensity ranging from 25% to 100% with a 120V America NEMA 5-15P plug; Satisfy different needs at different growth stages
Bonus Hangers & Well-Made Details: We give an extra set of hangers for easy hanging; One is specially designed for a 2 x 2 ft. tent; The rectangular design makes it able to hang vertically or horizontally for better light penetration
Warranty: 5-Year Warranty Guaranteed
Package Includes:
1x LED Grow Light Kit
About this brand
VIVOSUN
We at VIVOSUN are passionate growers. We founded VIVOSUN over ten years ago in Los Angeles and have become the leading online retailer of indoor gardening products because we know what it takes to be a successful grower. Our products are designed to ensure that everyone can grow like a professional, regardless of experience. Our unique, patented technology simplifies the science of growing, and our line of smart products creates the perfect environment for any plant.
At our LA headquarters, we continue to test and refine our products so we can offer the quality our customers expect. We pursue design and quality backed by the highest knowledge in material sciences that ensure our customers the best results. Simply, we love what we grow.
