About this product
pH Meter - Measure Acidity or Alkalinity of the Soil
TDS Meter- Include EC, TDS, and Temp Function, TDS don't need to calibrate.
Premium Quality- High Accuracy and Quick Reading
Easy to Use - Battery Included, Light Weighted, Easy to Read,
Humanized Design - Hand-held Design for Portability and Convenience
Wide Application -Water Purification Applications, Aquaculture, Hydroponic, Pool & Spa, Colloidal Silver, Water Treatment, and so on
Includes - 1 x pH Meter, 1 x TDS Meter, 1 x Protective Case
pH Meter Tech Spec
Full measurement Range: pH 0 - 14
Resolution: 01 pH
Accuracy: 05 pH
Calibration: Three Points Automatic Calibration Button
Power Supply: 2 x 1.5V LR44 Button Battery
Dimension: 1"x 1.2" x 0.7"
Weight: 8 oz
Article: The VIVOSUN pH Meter: Calibration and Troubleshooting
TDS Meter Tech Spec
TDS: 0 - 9990 ppm (parts per million)
Degrees Fahrenheit: 0 - 176.0°F
Conductivity: 0 - 9990 µs/cm
Accuracy: ±2%
Dimension: 0.6" x 1.18" x 0.55"
Weight: 8 oz
Tips: TDS = Total Dissolved Solids, which is any salt, metal, or mineral in the water. Note: This ppm meter can't test seawater
TDS Meter- Include EC, TDS, and Temp Function, TDS don't need to calibrate.
Premium Quality- High Accuracy and Quick Reading
Easy to Use - Battery Included, Light Weighted, Easy to Read,
Humanized Design - Hand-held Design for Portability and Convenience
Wide Application -Water Purification Applications, Aquaculture, Hydroponic, Pool & Spa, Colloidal Silver, Water Treatment, and so on
Includes - 1 x pH Meter, 1 x TDS Meter, 1 x Protective Case
pH Meter Tech Spec
Full measurement Range: pH 0 - 14
Resolution: 01 pH
Accuracy: 05 pH
Calibration: Three Points Automatic Calibration Button
Power Supply: 2 x 1.5V LR44 Button Battery
Dimension: 1"x 1.2" x 0.7"
Weight: 8 oz
Article: The VIVOSUN pH Meter: Calibration and Troubleshooting
TDS Meter Tech Spec
TDS: 0 - 9990 ppm (parts per million)
Degrees Fahrenheit: 0 - 176.0°F
Conductivity: 0 - 9990 µs/cm
Accuracy: ±2%
Dimension: 0.6" x 1.18" x 0.55"
Weight: 8 oz
Tips: TDS = Total Dissolved Solids, which is any salt, metal, or mineral in the water. Note: This ppm meter can't test seawater
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
VIVOSUN
We at VIVOSUN are passionate growers. We founded VIVOSUN over ten years ago in Los Angeles and have become the leading online retailer of indoor gardening products because we know what it takes to be a successful grower. Our products are designed to ensure that everyone can grow like a professional, regardless of experience. Our unique, patented technology simplifies the science of growing, and our line of smart products creates the perfect environment for any plant.
At our LA headquarters, we continue to test and refine our products so we can offer the quality our customers expect. We pursue design and quality backed by the highest knowledge in material sciences that ensure our customers the best results. Simply, we love what we grow.
At our LA headquarters, we continue to test and refine our products so we can offer the quality our customers expect. We pursue design and quality backed by the highest knowledge in material sciences that ensure our customers the best results. Simply, we love what we grow.