About this product
Kit includes: 4 x 4 ft. Grow Tent, AeroLight A100 x4, AeroZesh T6 Inline Fan Combo, GrowHub E42A Controller, AeroWave E6 Clip-on Fan and an Accessory Pack.
Grow Tent: Our highly reflective Mylar 4x4-foot grow tent is capable of housing 4-8 plants, it is the perfect size to start your growing journey.
AeroLight: Our energy efficient AeroLight LED Grow Light is adequate for the 4x4 grow tent and you can adjust the light to the optimized spectral ranges for all stages of a plant’s life cycle. The built-in fan in the light will help circulating air from the top inside the tent.
AeroZesh: Our powerful and quiet 6-inch AeroZesh ventilation system provides fresh, cool air for your plants while filtering odors from the grow space.
GrowHub: Our auto-oscillation Clip-on Fan offers a strong airflow propelled by EC motor. Improved growing conditions are provided by the innovative natural breeze mode.
AeroWave: Our GrowHub Controller simplifies growing. You can remotely control devices from anywhere, all-in-one platform for controlling, monitoring, designed for growers of all experience levels.
About this strain
About this brand
VIVOSUN
We at VIVOSUN are passionate growers. We founded VIVOSUN over ten years ago in Los Angeles and have become the leading online retailer of indoor gardening products because we know what it takes to be a successful grower. Our products are designed to ensure that everyone can grow like a professional, regardless of experience. Our unique, patented technology simplifies the science of growing, and our line of smart products creates the perfect environment for any plant.
At our LA headquarters, we continue to test and refine our products so we can offer the quality our customers expect. We pursue design and quality backed by the highest knowledge in material sciences that ensure our customers the best results. Simply, we love what we grow.
