The Latest LED Plant Light Technology - Using Samsung LM301H Diodes, super durable
Lower Cost & Higher Efficiency - High-energy efficiency for 2.75 μmol/J only consumes 100W of electricity. More efficient than traditional HID lamps.
Dimmable Ballast - Allows adapting to the growing needs of the plants in different periods.
Sunlike Full-Spectrum Lighting - The VS1000 full-spectrum LED delivers optimal light-spectrum coverage—more power for your blooms and maximum PAR output at various distances, with super-bright lights that your plants will love
Low Noise - No grow light fan is needed for the VS1000 because of the unique design of the appearance from the power supply and ventilation holes. No fan means much lower noise.
Package included - 1*VS1000 Grow Light, 1*Grow Light Glasses, 1 Pair*VIVOSUN the US Patented Rope Hanger, 1*User Manual
VIVOSUN Warranty - VS1000 carries a 5-year Warranty, email your situation with your order number to official@vivosun.com. Our customer service team are more than welcome to help you
We at VIVOSUN are passionate growers. We founded VIVOSUN over ten years ago in Los Angeles and have become the leading online retailer of indoor gardening products because we know what it takes to be a successful grower. Our products are designed to ensure that everyone can grow like a professional, regardless of experience. Our unique, patented technology simplifies the science of growing, and our line of smart products creates the perfect environment for any plant.
At our LA headquarters, we continue to test and refine our products so we can offer the quality our customers expect. We pursue design and quality backed by the highest knowledge in material sciences that ensure our customers the best results. Simply, we love what we grow.
