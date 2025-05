Full Spectrum CBGA and Coconut MCT Oil Tincture using VJ Farms' award-winning CBG flower.



CBGA has been said to help with complications relevant to the heart or blood sugar, or more specifically, complications that lead to oxidative stress. CBGA can be a great asset in the regulation of the metabolism, and has also shown analgesic, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-proliferative properties.



1000mg CBG per 10mL bottle.

21+ only. All sales are final.



These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

