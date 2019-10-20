Wacky Willy’s Boomers 100% 304L Stainless Steel Grinder is not only heavy duty, it is beautifully engraved and fit for a king! Never struggle with broken grinder teeth ever again, never worry about dropping your grinder or breaking it in any way. This ultra durable build will put your mind at ease knowing this grinder will be the last grinder you ever need to purchase.



This 100% 304L medical and food grade stainless steel design has very finely-honed raiser sharp teeth to grind whatever you want. Don’t think its just buds or plant matter you can put in this bad boy. It will make short work of any type of herb or botanical.



At 2.5 inches across and 1 inch tall the Boomer Grinder weighs in at .515g or a shocking 1.13 lbs. There is no magnetized center piece to keep the lid on, we just let gravity do that for us, due to the weight of the lid. Very smooth turning and grinding!