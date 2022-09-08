About this product
An indica leaning hybrid strain with purple hues that contrast sharply with orange pistils and are balanced by different shades of green.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Wagners
When it comes to growing Well Made Weed what matters most is the weed. Not a moment for bullshit, or pretending to be something you aren’t. WAGNERS exist to work hard and cut through the noise. To plant our stake in the ground and grow Well Made Weed.