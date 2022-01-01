About this product
A Hybrid strain that delivers a wonderfully balanced smoke, toeing the line perfectly between Indica and Sativa.
WAGNERS believes in hard work and Well Made Weed. Our Cherry Jam strain is just that, Well Made. The contrast between light and deep greens, broken up by big hits of purple, creates a striking camouflage effect. Cherry Jam gives off aromas of sweet fruit and an almost skunky Christmas cake. The smoke itself is smooth, flavourful and can be described as sour cherry and rich dried fruits. A hybrid strain that delivers a wonderfully balanced smoke, toeing the line perfectly between Indica and Sativa.
About this brand
Wagners
When it comes to growing Well Made Weed what matters most is the weed. Not a moment for bullshit, or pretending to be something you aren’t. WAGNERS exist to work hard and cut through the noise. To plant our stake in the ground and grow Well Made Weed.