WAGNERS believes in hard work and Well Made Weed. Our Cherry Jam strain is just that, Well Made. The contrast between light and deep greens, broken up by big hits of purple, creates a striking camouflage effect. Cherry Jam gives off aromas of sweet fruit and an almost skunky Christmas cake. The smoke itself is smooth, flavourful and can be described as sour cherry and rich dried fruits. A hybrid strain that delivers a wonderfully balanced smoke, toeing the line perfectly between Indica and Sativa.