About this product

A cross of Jawa Pie and Forum Cut GSC, the weed is dense in structure and often has deep purples hues accented by thick orange hairs.



WAGNERS believes in hard work and Well Made Weed. Our Dark Helmet strain is just that, Well Made. A cross of Jawa Pie and Forum Cut GSC, the weed is dense in structure and often has deep purples hues accented by thick orange hairs. Dark Helmet gives off earthy aromas with undertones of sweet, buttery baked goods. The smoke itself is smooth, full-flavoured and reminds us of lemon and spearmint. This Well Made Weed is a classic indica dominant hybrid in both effect and appearance.