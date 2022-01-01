About this product
A three way cross of Ghost OG, Golden Pineapple and Puna Budder this indica-dominant strain boasts incredibly colourful buds.
About this brand
Wagners
When it comes to growing Well Made Weed what matters most is the weed. Not a moment for bullshit, or pretending to be something you aren’t. WAGNERS exist to work hard and cut through the noise. To plant our stake in the ground and grow Well Made Weed.