An indica leaning hybrid cross between Pink Kush and Bubba Kush, the weed has a compact structure that shows stunning mint green & deep purple hues.



Pink Bubba is a beautiful example of an indica leaning hybrid in both effect and flavour.

A cross between Pink Kush and Bubba Kush, the weed has a compact structure that shows stunning mint green and deep purple hues. Bright orange hairs and a thick coating of trichomes add texture and depth to this beautiful flower.

Aromas of pungent earth and pine are predominant and the smoke itself is smooth. It is full of flavour and slightly sweeter and more floral than the nose would suggest but leaves a unique aftertaste of pine and juniper.

WAGNERS believe in hard work and Well Made Weed. Our Pink Bubba strain is just that, Well Made.