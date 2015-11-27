About this product
Pink Bubba is a beautiful example of an indica leaning hybrid in both effect and flavour.
A cross between Pink Kush and Bubba Kush, the weed has a compact structure that shows stunning mint green and deep purple hues. Bright orange hairs and a thick coating of trichomes add texture and depth to this beautiful flower.
Aromas of pungent earth and pine are predominant and the smoke itself is smooth. It is full of flavour and slightly sweeter and more floral than the nose would suggest but leaves a unique aftertaste of pine and juniper.
WAGNERS believe in hard work and Well Made Weed. Our Pink Bubba strain is just that, Well Made.
About this strain
Pink Bubba is a mostly indica strain that is said to combine genetics from Bubba Kush and Pink Kush. Earthy pine flavors lead the way with slight floral highlights that bring out this strain’s sweet notes. Perhaps best saved for evening use, Pink Bubba delivers a body-melting blast of physical relaxation alongside dreamy euphoria.
Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.
