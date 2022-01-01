This potent sativa strain is a cross between Purple Punch and Clementine. The buds are medium density that are predominantly bright green but can also have a pink and orange hue. Woody, floral and earthy notes dominate the aroma but are balanced out with a bright citrus undertone. Purple Clementine #37 promises a smooth smoke that is full of citrus flavours but has sour and earthy nuances that bring balance. Purple Clementine #37 is a potent, bright and happy strain that delivers powerful sativa effects.