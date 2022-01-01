About this product
This potent sativa strain is a cross between Purple Punch and Clementine. The buds are medium density that are predominantly bright green but can also have a pink and orange hue. Woody, floral and earthy notes dominate the aroma but are balanced out with a bright citrus undertone. Purple Clementine #37 promises a smooth smoke that is full of citrus flavours but has sour and earthy nuances that bring balance. Purple Clementine #37 is a potent, bright and happy strain that delivers powerful sativa effects.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Wagners
When it comes to growing Well Made Weed what matters most is the weed. Not a moment for bullshit, or pretending to be something you aren’t. WAGNERS exist to work hard and cut through the noise. To plant our stake in the ground and grow Well Made Weed.