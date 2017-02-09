"A stunning bright green that shimmers with trichomes and gives off aromas such as citrus, pine and a hint of gas. "



At WAGNERS we believe in hard work and Well Made Weed. The Silverback #4 strain is just that, Well Made. The Silverback #4 is a stunning bright green that shimmers with trichomes and gives off aromas such as citrus, pine and a hint of gas. The smoke is smooth, flavourful and with the subtle presence of cacao and ground coffee. The Silverback #4 is an intense example of a strong hybrid strain, leaning towards the sativa side, both in effect and flavour.