A phenomenal sativa-leaning hybrid that is a cross between Gorilla Candy and Candy Rain. This genetic comes from the famous Tiki Madman and boasts high THC and incredible sweet and spicy aromas.
Wagners
When it comes to growing Well Made Weed what matters most is the weed. Not a moment for bullshit, or pretending to be something you aren’t. WAGNERS exist to work hard and cut through the noise. To plant our stake in the ground and grow Well Made Weed.