This indica cross between GMO and Orange Cookies has a strong yet delightful aroma reminiscent of diesel and oranges. The bright green bud is caked with trichomes and a few tinges of orange hairs that bring both a sweet and citrussy flavour that will leave your mouth watering.
At WAGNERS we believe in hard work and Well Made Weed. Our Turpy Slurpy strain is just that, Well Made.
When it comes to growing Well Made Weed what matters most is the weed. Not a moment for bullshit, or pretending to be something you aren’t. WAGNERS exist to work hard and cut through the noise. To plant our stake in the ground and grow Well Made Weed.