This indica cross between GMO and Orange Cookies has a strong yet delightful aroma reminiscent of diesel and oranges. The bright green bud is caked with trichomes and a few tinges of orange hairs that bring both a sweet and citrussy flavour that will leave your mouth watering.



At WAGNERS we believe in hard work and Well Made Weed. Our Turpy Slurpy strain is just that, Well Made.