Wana Quick Midnight Berry Gummies have a sweet berry flavour combined with a custom blend of 10 mg CBD, 2 mg THC, and 5 mg CBN per gummie. Best consumed at night, they're handcrafted with pectin (never gelatin) for an elevated texture. Wana Quick Midnight Berry Gummies are enhanced with over 30 specialized terpenes recommended for nighttime use. Using Azuca Time Infusion, a culinary innovation, Wana Quick gummies may result in a quicker onset and offset of effects.* Each package contains 2 gummies.



*Health Canada: It can take up to 4 hours to feel the full effects from eating or drinking cannabis. Consuming more within this time period can result in adverse effects that may require medical attention. The effects from eating or drinking cannabis can be long-lasting. The effects can last between 6 and 12 hours following use.

