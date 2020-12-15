Wdryer give you:

High-Quality Uniform Drying

The WeDryer features a unique air circulation system that has undergone extensive testing to ensure constant air flow for high-quality and uniform drying.



Prevents the Spread of Mold

Mold spreads when there is moisture from herbs and plants are closed in a closed and unventilated area. WeDryer reduces the spread of mold due by generating a constant flow of clean, filtered air.



Completely Odor Free

Our odor filtering system prevents unwanted odors from the plants and herbs being dried, and can reduce the spread of allergens from the drying process.



Light-Weight, Compact, Easy to Store

The WeDryer is foldable and easy to store. Its compact design makes it perfect for small spaces, like a small apartment or even a closet.



Quiet and Discreet

Herb dryers are often very noisy and visible. WeDryer dries your herbs quietly and can work in small or closed spaces, allowing for very discreet use.



Leaves the Pot Free for Regrowth

Drying does not take place in the plant’s pot, but in the WeDryer itself. This frees up the pot and plant to continue to grow while your current batch dries.

