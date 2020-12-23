Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Weed Me

Weed Me

Ice Cream Cake

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Ice Cream Cake is a cross between Wedding Cake and Gelato. With its light green buds covered in snowy trichomes- this indica-dominant strain features sweet, sugary notes.

Ice Cream Cake effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
617 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!