Weed Me
About this product
Wedding by Weed Me is a cross between the classic GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and Cherry Pie. This indica- dominant hybrid strain has a unique fruity aroma with hints of berries. This strain was grown indoors, in small batches to ensure excellent quality and was harvested by hand.
Wedding Cake effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
1,335 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
38% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!