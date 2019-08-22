AK 47 regular seeds grow into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. AK 47 has been derived from: Colombian x Mexican x Thai x Afghan. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 53 to 63 days. AK 47 regular seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 140 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 and 170 cm and will yield 425 to 575 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, pungent, sour, sweet and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting.



View all details about AK 47 regular seeds from Weedseedsexpress



