Amnesia Lemon Kush feminized seeds grow into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. Amnesia Lemon Kush has been derived from: Super Lemon Haze x Afghani Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Amnesia Lemon Kush feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 120 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 150 cm and will yield 650 to 750 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, lemon, spicy, sweet, tropical, kush and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, relaxed, uplifting, social.



