Amnesia Haze autoflowering seeds grow into a plant with 20% indica and 60% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Amnesia Haze has been derived from: Amnesia Haze x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Amnesia Haze autoflowering feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 75 and 100 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 150 cm and will yield 200 to 300 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, spicy, pepper and the effects can best be described as: energetic, uplifting.



