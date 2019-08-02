Blue Dream feminized seeds grow into a plant with 30% indica and 70% sativa properties. Blue Dream has been derived from: Blueberry x Haze #1. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 64 to 70 days. Blue Dream feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 150 and 200 cm and yields up to 650 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 200 and 300 cm and will yield 600 to 700 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, sweet, berry, tropical and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, euphoric, relaxed, focused, uplifting.



