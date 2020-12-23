Gold Leaf autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 30% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Gold Leaf has been derived from: Gold Leaf x Unknown Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. Gold Leaf autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 150 and 200 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 and 180 cm and will yield 450 to 500 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, herbal, pungent, skunk, spicy, sweet and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting.



View all details about Gold Leaf autoflowering seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Gold Leaf autoflowering seeds today and grow your own!

