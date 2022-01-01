Lithium OG Kush feminized seeds grow into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Lithium OG Kush has been derived from: OG kush x Master Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Lithium OG Kush feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 and 120 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 200 cm and will yield 550 to 650 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, diesel, fruity, pine, kush and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting.



