Somango XXL feminized seeds grow into a plant with 75% indica and 25% sativa properties. Somango XXL has been derived from: Super Skunk x Jack Herer. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a medium mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Somango XXL feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 120 cm and yields up to 675 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 220 cm and will yield 700 to 800 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: mango, fruity, incense and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, stoned, powerfull.



View all details about Somango XXL feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress



