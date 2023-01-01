Strawberry CBD feminized seeds grow into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Strawberry CBD has been derived from: Strawberry Kush x CBD. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Strawberry CBD feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 120 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 160 cm and will yield 300 to 350 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: fruity, sweet, tropical, strawberry and the effects can best be described as: calming, creative, happy, lazy, relaxed, sleepy, stoned.



View all details about Strawberry CBD feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



