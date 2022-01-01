This latest What Smell? Smoke Filter marks a significant leap forward in personal filtering tech with an even smaller environmental footprint; 98% Less Plastic than a SmokeBuddy!



What's New?:

- HEPA Filtration in an pocket sized tube! Improve that IAQ while also removing the smell

- New Hemp/Plastic mouthpiece. 30% American Hemp & 70% Recycled plastic. BPA Free

- Even lighter than the previous model!

- The most Eco #; 98% Less Plastic than a Smoke Buddy while just as effective!



The What Smell? Personal Smoke Filter (V3.0!) is going to be your go-to now that we're all staying home. Wherever and whatever you smoke you'll want to be Neighborly; or at least not get your place all dusty by blowing smoke everywhere.



The What Smell? blow through smoke filter system is advanced yet also super portable, eco friendly and safe to use. This is the easiest to exhale version by far and lasts 50% longer longer than the previous edition. If you were a fan of the What Smell? 2's size, rest assured, it's still small and even a little bit lighter.



Effective

Exhale into the hemp/plastic mouthpiece, designed for easier exhales and minimal leakage. From there your smoke passes through multiple layers of coconut shell carbon and advanced filters that scrub odors and toxic pollutants from your exhale. Good for 150+ exhales; possibly more depending on frequency/size of exhales and type of smoke. Even though effectiveness will eventually start to decline (can only suck in so much pollution in a tiny tube), the What Smell will continue to make a dent in the smell and most importantly, the indoor air pollution, until you can replace it.



Stealthy and Portable

About the same size as a fancy lip balm, the What Smell? easily fits in the palm of your hand when in use and in your pocket or purse on the go. Works great anywhere you have nosy neighbors or just want to be discrete. Carbon filters kill the odor and essential oils help cover up any smoke leakage. Reduces lingering smells on furniture, in the car and on your clothes. Only 3.3 inches tall (w/cap on) and 1 inch wide.



Healthy

What Smell? Smoke Filters are Paraben and Phthalate free, 100% non-toxic and simple to use. The fresh natural scents are vegan with essential oils! This natural aromatherapy not only freshens the air but may boost your mood too. The combination of filters and carbon significantly reduces the indoor air pollution caused by 2nd hand smoke. Kids, Pets and non-smokers alike will appreciate your thoughtfulness.



Eco Friendly

Don't feel (totally) bad tossing your What Smell? when it's used up. Unlike other sploofs on the market, the What Smell starts out from ~80% recycled materials and it gets better from there. Designed to be Compostable when done, from the recycled kraft paper tube with soy based inks all the way down to the paper-framed HEPA filter; Gone in ~120 days! Even the initial retail packaging is sustainable with a minimal wrap to seal in freshness without piling up in the landfill. Definitely no stupid plastic clam shell package that requires power tools to open, only to be tossed into the ocean afterwards. Who hates the ocean that much?



Most sustainable feature: Made in the USA instead of China!



Natural, Nontoxic & Paraben/Phthalate free

Natural Essential Oils with Terpenes!

Disguised as a fancy eco lipbalm

Use it at home, in the car, at the (home) office, at concerts and clubs (eventually); just about anywhere you need to be discreet



Available Scents:

Extra Strength for maximum minty-ness; Cool Eucalyptus & Peppermint easily covers any leakage.

Valencia Orange for a burst of freshness and energy. Orange with a splash of tangerine!

Honey Almond for just about anywhere you would eat a cookie and enjoy a puff; Reminds you of your local coffee shop.