What Smell? Odor Removing Room Spray utilizes natural plant-based ingredients in this innovative odor removing room spray to quickly eliminate cannabis & tobacco smoke odor as well as all kinds of offensive pet & human smells from the air. Concentrated essential oil based formula for an uplifting air freshener spray that truly removes odors at the molecular level rather than just cover them up! What Smell? Odor Removing Spray comes in a shiny glass bottle, not plastic. Besides looking fancy, who needs more plastic in their life?



How Exactly Does What Smell? Room Spray Clear the Air?

What Smell? combines the power of essential oils with our proprietary smell eliminating technology that works at the molecular level to trap bad odors & exterminate smoke odors! Together these naturally remove any lingering smoke odors & add the refreshing aroma of Valencia Oranges.



How to Use: Give the bottle a Shake then spritz 3-4 sprays into the air after smoking or any time an offensive odors pop up. Consider spraying a spritz before getting started for extra complete coverage. What Smell? works to remove smells in the living room, the bedroom, the bathroom & even the car. Just about anywhere you want to eliminate a bad odor What Smell? Room Spray can help.



INGREDIENTS

Essential oil blends & proprietary What Smell? Odor Eliminating Technology work together to quickly neutralize bad odor molecules so they never reach yours or your neighbor's noses. No synthetic fragrance, alcohol, parabens, or phthalates in our products make for a safe, water & plant-based room spray formula that really works.



SAFETY

Use only as directed. Don’t use on leather or silk fabrics that may water spot. Don't spray directly on wood, or plastic that may be exposed to sunlight. Keep out of reach of children & pets. Do not ingest. Do not spray directly toward face. Avoid eye contact. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water. For external use only; do not ingest. Use in a ventilated area. Keep away from children. Never tested on animals.



SIZE GUIDE

2oz travel size bottle delivers approximately 150+ uses at 3-4 spritzes per use. Spritz less and this beautiful bottle lasts even longer.



No Synthetic Fragrances

We use natural essential oils, complete with terpenes intact in our room spray to make any space smell amazing; who doesn't love the natural smell of fresh squeezed Valencia Oranges!



No Parabens or Phthalates; none of that artificial stuff.



No Aerosols, Alcohol, or Formaldehyde so you can breathe normally.



Packaged in a glass bottle instead of plastic. Who hates the ocean that much?

Show more