Whistler Cannabis Co.
CBG Shiatsu Kush
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD 1%
Shiatsu Kush effects
51 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
