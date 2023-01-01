OUR MISSION:

To provide the highest Quality Education & CBD Products on the market. We believe transparency, hard facts, education, and superior quality of products are the foundation to support and deliver nothing but the best to the industry and our consumers.



WHO WE ARE:

White Wolf CBD is nothing short of an industry leader for affordable, highest quality Broad Spectrum CBD products made from the purest CBD Extracts & Concentrates. We are located in the small town of Wasco, Oregon, where we work hard to deliver the highest quality Broad Spectrum CBD products for the best price on the market.



We are founded, owned, and operated by three siblings, Amy, Matthew, and Nathan Earl, who grew up in Sherman County, Oregon as farmers and understand the importance of quality of crops, products, dedication, and hard work.



Nathan, our Co-Founder, and CEO, was medically retired from the United States Air Force after breaking his back and being diagnosed with depression and severe permanent back and nerve damage. After finding major relief in CBD, he asked his brother Matthew, a Financial Coach, and his sister, Amy, an Investor, to help him deliver the same saving relief he found in CBD to the rest of the American people who need CBD, without the headaches of ordering or ridiculously high costs.



While abiding by the 2014 & 2018 Farm Bills Hemp Regulations, our Industrial Hemp CBD Products are legal in all 50 states with less than 0.03% THC per serving/product by dry weight. That’s 10 Times below the Federal Limit of 0.3%. Our products currently consist of CBD Topical Balms, Tinctures for you, and Tinctures for your pets!



Our guarantee is when you buy from the White Wolf, you can rest assured that you are getting the highest quality of CBD Products on the market thanks to our outstanding 3rd Party Certificates of Analysis (COAs).



Many “CBD” companies claim to be “the best”, but when push comes to shove, no one has this quality of Broad Spectrum CBD, which is grown and processed from Non-GMO Industrial Hemp, and our COAs prove that our products are exceptionally pure, containing no pesticides, herbicides, chemical fertilizers, solvents, additives, heavy metals, or even bacteria. We believe purity is key to CBD that heals.



We truly believe that once you buy and try our product, there is no other option for CBD Products. All the benefits, no harmful substances, no high, and nutritional balance in our Broad Spectrum CBD. When anyone asks, “Where do I get the best CBD?”, our White Wolf CBD Friends and family is always the same; “White Wolf CBD is the Best.”



WHAT MAKES OUR PRODUCTS SO GOOD?

The answer is simple; from the very seedlings that the farmers grow naturally in their fields, to manufacturing the extracts & concentrates, to formulating the final products, quality and purity are of the highest priority.



Our CBD products are all made from Non-GMO Industrial Hemp with less than 0.3% THC (0.03% and less to be exact). Our CBD, which is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid found in Industrial Hemp, is extracted using a CO2 Method, keeping it clean and free of harmful solvents, such as propane, butane, or alcohol. This is only one step taken to ensure the products are of the purest quality.



Then, once the CBD is extracted into a Broad Spectrum Concentrate, which includes natural nutrients from the original hemp plant, as well as over 99% CBD Concentrate, with less than 0.03% THC, it is formulated with essential oils, coconut oil (MTC Oil), terpenes, etc. for the cleanest, tastiest, and most beneficial CBD product on the market.



Throughout the entire process, from picking the seedlings that have the purest qualities, to growing, harvesting, processing, and formulating the products, our products are checked for chemicals, heavy metals, bacteria, solvents, and quantity of cannabinoids at a minimum of 5 times.



By utilizing the beneficial properties of Broad Spectrum CBD, and minimizing THC Levels, our products are not only within Federal Legal Regulation for production and distribution, but have the desired effects of the highest grade CBD Concentrate products you could ask for.



WHO WE SELL TO

We only sell to residents of the United States that are 18+.



WHY BUY OUR PRODUCTS?

Most Affordable Superior-Quality CBD On The Market – We can proudly claim that we have some of the highest quality CBD on the market, which you can see through our 3rd Party Testing. We also beat our competitors on price by nearly 30% lower costs! We don’t believe anyone should break the bank to buy the best quality CBD.



We Can Back Up Our Claims Of Being The ALPHA Of CBD – We provide our 3rd party testing openly to prove our claim of being some of the best CBD on the market, and our White Wolf friends and family stand firmly by our honesty in quality!



Our White Wolf CBD Customers Are Part Of The Pack – Our customers are family. As a family, we shower our customers with the best information, education, discounts/specials, loyalty rewards, and so much more. We believe that our customer service and experience should be a priority next to our quality of products.



Simple, Efficient, And Convenient Experience – Our customers enjoy the ease of buying online, since our products are legal in all 50 states, and having all orders, wishlists, loyalty discounts, and more, all saved in their easy-to-use member’s portal here on our website! No need to travel out of state, or keep track of orders… Just create an account here on our site, and let us do the rest!

