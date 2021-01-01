About this product
Our Blackberry Gelato pre-roll smells like a freshly-iced blackberry strudel - fruit forward, with undertones of fuel, Canadian maple, and mulled spices. A crowd favourite, this easy-smoking cultivar has a THC range of 20%-24%, with a Caryophyllene-dominant terpene profile to add a hint of black pepper and spice. Limonene, Farnesene and Linalool exaggerate the light-but-fruity overall flavour, rounded out with Myrcene. The ripe flowers are round, very dense, and sticky - especially once cured. Visually, they're a West Coast Rainforest-green, with hints of dark purple throughout, contributing to the cultivar's name.
Cultivar Lineage: Blackberry Kush & Jet Fuel Gelato
THC: 20-24%
CBD: 0-1%
Dominant Terpenes: Linalool, Caryophyllene, Limonene, Farnesene
About this brand
Wildlife Cannabis Co.
We are dedicated to pushing our own limits, and the boundaries of what others say we are capable of. Living life on our own terms, within the boundaries we choose. We are committed to fostering that exploratory spirit in all we do. We see a world where everyone is free to roam, free to express themselves in new ways, where life can be lived without limit or boundaries.
Wildlife values freedom, not from consequences, but freedom to try, and freedom to fail. Freedom to explore and freedom to learn. Some take the road less travelled, some of us make our own roads; either way, we march to the beat of our own drums.
