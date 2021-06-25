Wildlife Cannabis Co.
A cross between Death Star and Bubba Kush, this potent cultivar is well-loved by Indica aficionados. D-Bubba's fragrant and resinous buds have pungent diesel notes which are balanced by a smooth, sweetly soothing earthy aroma thanks to dominant terpenes caryophyllene, myrcene and humulene.
Cultivar Lineage: Death Star, Bubba Kush
THC range: 21.6%
CBD range: 0-1%
Dominant terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Beta-pinene, Linalool, Humulene
Death Bubba effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
265 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
51% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
36% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
