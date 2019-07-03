Loading…
WINK COOKIES & CREAM

by WINK
HybridTHC 20%CBD
About this product

WINK COOKIES & CREAM LIMITED DROP is a limited edition, long-lasting, potent hybrid that’s a cross of Starfighter and GSC. This award-winning cultivar is indoor grown, hang-dried and hand-trimmed. The Cookies & Cream flavour profile is as delicious as the name sounds. It tastes of sweet vanilla on the inhale, leaving you with nutty undertones and a lingering skunkiness upon exhale. Dominant terpenes include myrcene, pinene and caryophyllene. This flower is carefully grown and cultivated in Quebec, and is known for its large, dense buds frosted in icy white trichomes. Only a limited number of bags available, and 10% of the profits from all WINK products are donated back to homelessness and social services.

About this strain

Picture of Cookies and Cream
Cookies and Cream

Cookies and Cream, also known as "Cookies N Cream" and "Cookies & Cream," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup. This strain was originally bred by Exotic Genetix.

Cookies and Cream effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
479 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand

Logo for the brand WINK
WINK
WINK is more than just a cannabis brand. We are a culturally-connected cannabis company committed to finding premium cannabis products/accessories so that you can focus on the experience, whatever that may be. We’re also making a difference - WINK donates 10% of all profits back into the community.