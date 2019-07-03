About this product

WINK COOKIES & CREAM LIMITED DROP is a limited edition, long-lasting, potent hybrid that’s a cross of Starfighter and GSC. This award-winning cultivar is indoor grown, hang-dried and hand-trimmed. The Cookies & Cream flavour profile is as delicious as the name sounds. It tastes of sweet vanilla on the inhale, leaving you with nutty undertones and a lingering skunkiness upon exhale. Dominant terpenes include myrcene, pinene and caryophyllene. This flower is carefully grown and cultivated in Quebec, and is known for its large, dense buds frosted in icy white trichomes. Only a limited number of bags available, and 10% of the profits from all WINK products are donated back to homelessness and social services.