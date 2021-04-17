About this product
"WINK SECRET FORMULA is a THC potent, indica-dominant hybrid flower that’s a cross between popular strains Do-Si-Do and White Fire #43. Boasting a high 3.52% terpene content, the flower is indoor grown, hand-groomed, and sustainably grown in a purpose-built facility in Alberta.
This strain was bred to combine the Kush characteristics of White Fire #43 with the sweet and earthy flavours of Do-Si-Do, creating a beautifully dense, ultra sticky, trichome-rich bud. Dominant terpenes include limonene, myrcene, and caryophyllene, so you can expect a delicious sour citrus and diesel aroma.
WINK SECRET FORMULA is available in a 3.5g dried flower. 10% of the profits from all WINK products are donated back to homelessness and social services."
About this strain
Secret Formula is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Secret Formula - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Secret Formula effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with