WINK SECRET FORMULA

by WINK
HybridTHC 27%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

A cross of popular strains, Do-Si-Do and White Fire #43, experience a delicious sour citrus and diesel aroma with a high 3.52% terpene content.

"WINK SECRET FORMULA is a THC potent, indica-dominant hybrid flower that’s a cross between popular strains Do-Si-Do and White Fire #43. Boasting a high 3.52% terpene content, the flower is indoor grown, hand-groomed, and sustainably grown in a purpose-built facility in Alberta.
This strain was bred to combine the Kush characteristics of White Fire #43 with the sweet and earthy flavours of Do-Si-Do, creating a beautifully dense, ultra sticky, trichome-rich bud. Dominant terpenes include limonene, myrcene, and caryophyllene, so you can expect a delicious sour citrus and diesel aroma.

WINK SECRET FORMULA is available in a 3.5g dried flower. 10% of the profits from all WINK products are donated back to homelessness and social services."

About this strain

Picture of Secret Formula
Secret Formula

Secret Formula is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Secret Formula - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Secret Formula effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand

Logo for the brand WINK
WINK
WINK is more than just a cannabis brand. We are a culturally-connected cannabis company committed to finding premium cannabis products/accessories so that you can focus on the experience, whatever that may be. We’re also making a difference - WINK donates 10% of all profits back into the community.