About this product

A cross of popular strains, Do-Si-Do and White Fire #43, experience a delicious sour citrus and diesel aroma with a high 3.52% terpene content.



"WINK SECRET FORMULA is a THC potent, indica-dominant hybrid flower that’s a cross between popular strains Do-Si-Do and White Fire #43. Boasting a high 3.52% terpene content, the flower is indoor grown, hand-groomed, and sustainably grown in a purpose-built facility in Alberta.

This strain was bred to combine the Kush characteristics of White Fire #43 with the sweet and earthy flavours of Do-Si-Do, creating a beautifully dense, ultra sticky, trichome-rich bud. Dominant terpenes include limonene, myrcene, and caryophyllene, so you can expect a delicious sour citrus and diesel aroma.



WINK SECRET FORMULA is available in a 3.5g dried flower. 10% of the profits from all WINK products are donated back to homelessness and social services."