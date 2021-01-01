WINK CRAFT ANIMAL FACE COOKIES is a unique, grower-exclusive phenotype of Face Off OG x Animal Mints x GSC. Believe us when we say this one’s got high terps. These beautiful, dense nugs are covered in a healthy dose of milky-white trichomes, and smells and tastes like a bowl of your favourite fruity cereals! Our partners at Paper Craft Cannabis have a combined 25 years of growing experience and grow in a state-of-the-art hydroponic indoor facility where they hand-trim, hang-dry, and jar-cure all their flower. Dominant terps include caryophyllene, myrcene, and limonene.



This bud is sustainably packaged in 30% post-consumer recycled packaging and includes a humidity pack for freshness. WINK donates 10% of profits to homelessness and Plastic Bank.