WINK CRAFT BLUE SHERBET (Blue Cookies x Sunset Sherbet) delivers a punch of mouth-watering blueberry and citrus flavours. Known for its beautiful lime green and purple hued buds, the flower is hang-dried, hand-trimmed, and cold-cured. CRAFT BLUE SHERBET was bred by The Plug Seedbank and grown in Ontario using only organic and natural-grow processes.
This bud is sustainably packaged in 30% post-consumer recycled packaging and includes a humidity pack for freshness. WINK donates 10% of profits to homelessness and Plastic Bank.
WINK is more than just a cannabis brand. We are a culturally-connected cannabis company committed to finding premium cannabis products/accessories so that you can focus on the experience, whatever that may be. We’re also making a difference - WINK donates 10% of all profits back into the community.