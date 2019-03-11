About this product

WINK CRAFT GRANOLA FUNK is a high THC, Indica-dominant flower made from crossing GSC and Wookie 15. With over 3% terps, experience grapefruit and diesel aromas, and a delicious nutty vanilla flavour with each inhale. Dominant terpenes include caryophyllene, farnesene, and limonene.

This flower has been carefully grown with organic inputs, creating a fluffy green bud with purple and orange hairs and chunky trichomes. Indoor-grown, hang-dried, and hand-trimmed by Prince Edward County Growers, a small-batch craft grower in Ontario.

10% of profits are donated back to homelessness and social services.

