WINK CRAFT GRANOLA FUNK is a high THC, Indica-dominant flower made from crossing GSC and Wookie 15. With over 3% terps, experience grapefruit and diesel aromas, and a delicious nutty vanilla flavour with each inhale. Dominant terpenes include caryophyllene, farnesene, and limonene.
This flower has been carefully grown with organic inputs, creating a fluffy green bud with purple and orange hairs and chunky trichomes. Indoor-grown, hang-dried, and hand-trimmed by Prince Edward County Growers, a small-batch craft grower in Ontario.
10% of profits are donated back to homelessness and social services.
About this strain
Granola Funk
Granola Funk effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
38% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
19% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people say it helps with anxious
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
15% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
About this brand
WINK
WINK is more than just a cannabis brand. We are a culturally-connected cannabis company committed to finding premium cannabis products/accessories so that you can focus on the experience, whatever that may be. We’re also making a difference - WINK donates 10% of all profits back into the community.