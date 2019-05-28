About this product



WINK CRAFT MANGO SAPPHIRE is a long-lasting Indica-dominant flower that’s a triple cross of Bubba’s Gift, OG Kush, and Afghan genetics. Known for its bright flavours, Mango Sapphire carries a fruity citrus flavour with mango and coconut notes. Dominant terpenes include caryophyllene, limonene, and farnesene.



Indoor-grown, hang-dried, and hand-trimmed, this California-bred strain is an incredibly dense bud with frosty trichomes and orange pistils. WINK CRAFT MANGO SAPPHIRE is thoughtfully grown in a high-tech facility in Quebec.



10% of profits are donated back to Plastic Bank and homelessness and social services.

