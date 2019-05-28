About this product
WINK CRAFT MANGO SAPPHIRE is a long-lasting Indica-dominant flower that’s a triple cross of Bubba’s Gift, OG Kush, and Afghan genetics. Known for its bright flavours, Mango Sapphire carries a fruity citrus flavour with mango and coconut notes. Dominant terpenes include caryophyllene, limonene, and farnesene.
Indoor-grown, hang-dried, and hand-trimmed, this California-bred strain is an incredibly dense bud with frosty trichomes and orange pistils. WINK CRAFT MANGO SAPPHIRE is thoughtfully grown in a high-tech facility in Quebec.
10% of profits are donated back to Plastic Bank and homelessness and social services.
About this strain
Bred by Humboldt Seed Organization, Mango Sapphire is a complex indica-dominant cross with Bubba’s Gift, OG Kush, and Afghan genetics. Dense green buds contrast beautifully with its stark white trichomes and orange pistils. Mango Sapphire is deliciously fruity in aroma and flavor, with notes of exotic fruits like coconut, mango, and citrus.
Mango Sapphire effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with